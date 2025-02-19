Laureate Education (LAUR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.84. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LAUR

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.