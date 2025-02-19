LCI Industries Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCI Industries stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 298,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,087. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LCII

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.