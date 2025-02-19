Leerink Partnrs Expects Lower Earnings for Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.82). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Replimune Group Stock Down 0.5 %

REPL stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $959.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Replimune Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Replimune Group by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

