Legacy Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 47,399 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,357,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,434,000 after purchasing an additional 168,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 48,702 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

