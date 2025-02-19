Legacy Solutions LLC Invests $711,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $539.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $523.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.53. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

