Legacy Solutions LLC Invests $721,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,782,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $8,541,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,197,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,879,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 3.0 %

FAUG stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $668.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.