Legacy Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after buying an additional 593,144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,989,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,447,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,079,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IUSG opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.60.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.