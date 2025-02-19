Legacy Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

