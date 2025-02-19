LegalZoom.com (LZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LZ opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

