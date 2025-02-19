Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.