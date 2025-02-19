Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.