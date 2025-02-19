Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $420.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.36.

NYSE:LAD traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,847. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $4,534,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,662,930. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $92,652.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,964.94. This represents a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,339 shares of company stock worth $7,997,621. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,752,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,250,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 460,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,715 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,190,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,505,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

