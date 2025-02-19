Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.19 Million Stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,003 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 268,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 375.8% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

