Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $176,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,490.34. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,542,188.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,209.52. This represents a 34.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,655 shares of company stock worth $6,452,685. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

