Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

