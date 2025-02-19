Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,330.6% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,079,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

