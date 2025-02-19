Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 133.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in Vertiv by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,180 shares of company stock worth $20,997,311. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 69.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.