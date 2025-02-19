Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.