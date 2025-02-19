Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $858,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.