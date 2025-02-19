Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned about 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,276 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $193.72 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

