Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $385.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.