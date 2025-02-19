Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,774,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $100,618,000.

IWM opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

