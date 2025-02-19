Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of MX opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

