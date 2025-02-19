MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.14. Approximately 7,510,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,023,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 5.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,710 shares of company stock worth $2,081,375. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

