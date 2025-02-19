MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.90. 25,096,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 35,322,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point cut MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Get MARA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59.

In other news, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,104.40. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,710 shares of company stock worth $2,081,375. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MARA by 112.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MARA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.