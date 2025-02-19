Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $13,987,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $230.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

