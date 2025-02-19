Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.