Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 71.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

