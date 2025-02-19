Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $498,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.