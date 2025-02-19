Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $216.81 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.51 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

