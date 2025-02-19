Medtronic’s (MDT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

