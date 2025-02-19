MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. The trade was a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,098.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,850.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,950.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.