Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
