Merus (MRUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share and revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Merus has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

