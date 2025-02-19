Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.51% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $144.96 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $787.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 104.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

