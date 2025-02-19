M&F Bancorp, Inc. (MFBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 19th

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. M&F Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

