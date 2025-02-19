M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
M&F Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of M&F Bancorp stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. M&F Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.
M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.
About M&F Bancorp
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
