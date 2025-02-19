MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $332.39 and last traded at $332.88. Approximately 2,797,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,284,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 3.25.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $8,698,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

