Mike Maddison Acquires 107 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison purchased 107 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £148.73 ($187.62).
Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Maddison purchased 18,187 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £24,734.32 ($31,202.62).
Shares of LON:NCC traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 639,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £428.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120.60 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.20 ($2.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.70.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
About NCC Group
NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.
Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.
