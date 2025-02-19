Mike Maddison Acquires 107 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison purchased 107 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £148.73 ($187.62).

Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Mike Maddison purchased 18,187 shares of NCC Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £24,734.32 ($31,202.62).

NCC Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:NCC traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 639,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of £428.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.77. NCC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 120.60 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.20 ($2.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 142.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.70.

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.97%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About NCC Group

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

See Also

