Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCW. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

MCW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 1,325,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,386. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $598,147.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,708.30. This represents a 47.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

