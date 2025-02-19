Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Monadelphous Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MOPHY remained flat at C$9.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. Monadelphous Group has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.28.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

