Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Monadelphous Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MOPHY remained flat at C$9.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. Monadelphous Group has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.28.
About Monadelphous Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monadelphous Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.