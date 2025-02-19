Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after purchasing an additional 382,542 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 35.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 66,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 90.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $741.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

