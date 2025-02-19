Mony Group (LON:MONY) Issues Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%.
Mony Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON MONY traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.80 ($2.56). 3,420,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,433. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Mony Group has a 52 week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 253.20 ($3.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 199.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 5,030 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £10,009.70 ($12,627.35). Insiders have purchased 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,922 over the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mony Group Company Profile
MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mony Group
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.