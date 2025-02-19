MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12, Zacks reports. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.16%.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:MTUAY traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.44. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $182.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.