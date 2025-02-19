Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Hold” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Nanobiotix Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NBTX opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nanobiotix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nanobiotix during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

