National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:FM Q1 Earnings

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.57.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$19.44 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.91 and a 12-month high of C$21.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Simon John Scott purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

