Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $222,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:SNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Small Cap Moderate Buffer ETF – November (SNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

