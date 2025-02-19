NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in NetApp by 2,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $120.52 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,774,104.78. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

