New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Earnings Results

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.11%.

NYMT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 976,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYMT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

