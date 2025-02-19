New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Earnings Results

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47), Zacks reports. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.11%.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
NYMT traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 976,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,875. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $542.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.57.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
