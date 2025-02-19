New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.31. 1,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

