New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Amphenol worth $133,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Amphenol by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.