New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $176.57 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $176,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $94,588,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 277,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Union Pacific by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP stock opened at $251.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.93 and a 200-day moving average of $240.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.